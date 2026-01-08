Bulldozer action clears years-old illegal encroachment in Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) The Hardoi administration on Thursday removed a long-standing illegal encroachment by local strongmen in a hamlet under Sawayajpur tehsil by deploying bulldozers, officials said.

The action was carried out on the directions of District Magistrate Anunay Jha, they said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mayank Kundu said the land belonged to one Adesh Shukla, a resident of the Diusipur village of Khasaura gram panchayat, who had alleged that four villagers, Pawan, Mansukh, Radhika and Anil, had forcibly occupied his land for several years.

Despite repeated attempts to seek justice, the encroachers were unwilling to vacate the land, Kundu said.

He said Shukla raised the issue during a Samadhan Diwas programme and submitted a complaint to the district magistrate, following which the administration took a firm stand. Taking the complaint seriously, a special team was constituted under the SDM's leadership.

On Thursday, the administrative team, accompanied by a large police force, reached the village and initiated action against the illegal occupation.

Kundu said permanent rooms, thatched structures, huts and tin sheds erected by the encroachers were demolished, and the land was freed from illegal possession. He said the encroachers attempted to protest and create a ruckus during the operation, leading to heated exchanges with the police, but the administration went ahead with the action.

The land was eventually cleared of all encroachments and formally handed over to the complainant, he said.

The SDM said notices had been served on the illegal occupants a week earlier, directing them to vacate the land, but they failed to comply, prompting the enforcement action with the help of the revenue and police teams.