Bulldozer action in UP’s Farrukhabad: FIR against 30 villagers for thrashing revenue officials

Farrukhabad (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) A case has been registered against 30 residents of Ukhra village here in connection with an alleged attack on two revenue officials, police said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, a team of district administration razed several structures built on government land using bulldozers.

When some BJP leaders reached the village on Monday and were talking to the people in presence of police, some of the villagers became violent and attacked Lekhpals (revenue officers) Rudra Pratap Singh and Saurabh Pandey.

Meanwhile, the Lakhpal Sangh, an union of the lekhpals, continues to stage a dharna over non arrest of the accused persons, district president Lekhpal Sangh, Ajit Dwivedi said.

SHO Nawabganj Balraj Bhati on Tuesday said a case has been registered against 30 named villagers under BNS sections 193 (1) (liability of owner, occupier, etc., of land on which an unlawful assembly or riot takes place), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

BNS selections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 241 (Destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence), 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) and 109 (attempt to murder) have also been included in the FIR, he said. PTI COR NAV NB NB