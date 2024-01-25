Bulldozer action on house of main accused in murder of cow shelter worker in Chhattisgarh

Kawardha, Jan 25 (PTI) Authorities on Thursday demolished a shop and other “illegal” encroachment in the front portion of the house of the main accused in the murder of a cow shelter worker in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha city, officials said.

Sadhram Yadav, a ‘gau sevak’ (cow shelter worker), was killed allegedly by six persons on the night of January 21 on the outskirts of Kawardha when he was heading to his village Lalpur on a bicycle. Yadav died after his throat was slit.

According to the police, Ayaj Khan was the main accused among the five adults arrested in this connection, while a minor was detained.

A shop had been allegedly “illegally” built in the front portion of Khan’s house and no requisite permission was obtained from the civic body for using the residential premises for commercial purposes, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

The Kawardha municipal council staffers along with police personnel reached his house on Thursday morning and demolished the illegal construction and encroachment using a bulldozer, he said.

The administration will take similar action against those committing serious offences in future, he added.

Asked if the other accused in the murder case would face bulldozer action, the SP said Khan was the mastermind. Details about the illegal construction of other accused are being collected and the administration will act accordingly, he said.

Nine cases, including dacoity, were already registered against Khan in Karwadha. He was also accused in the 2021 ‘flag removal’ case, Pallava said.

On October 3, 2021, a clash broke out between people belonging to two communities over the removal of religious flags from a thoroughfare in Kawardha town. PTI TKP NR