Bulldozer action on Tauqeer Raza’s aide in Bareilly after ‘I Love Muhammad’ clash

New Delhi: After violent clashes in Bareilly over the ‘I Love Muhammad’ campaign called by cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, authorities on Tuesday demolished the property of his alleged aide, Mohsin Raza.

The Bareilly authorities have identified eight allegedly illegal properties linked to associates of Tauqeer Raza for action, officials said.

Teams from the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) and district administration carried out a joint drive in Faiq Enclave, Jagatpur, and the old city areas, they said.

The structures are alleged to have been built without approved maps, with some encroaching on government and ceiling land.

Police claimed that Faiq Enclave has emerged as a hideout for criminals over the years.

"Illegal constructions on government and ceiling land will not be spared. Strict action will be taken as per rules," BDA Vice-Chairman Dr Manikandan A said.

Meanwhile, Bareilly Municipal Corporation marked several shops, including those built atop Pahalwan Sahab Dargah, for demolition over illegal construction.

The district administration has stepped up surveillance on Tauqeer's close network of associates and financiers, who are suspected of funding and strategising unlawful activities under the cover of community programmes.

The action follows violent clashes in Bareilly on September 26, when a crowd of over 2,000 people gathered outside a mosque in Kotwali area after Friday prayers, leading to stone-pelting and injuries to police personnel.

The unrest was triggered by the cancellation of a proposed protest over the 'I Love Muhammad' poster row called by cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan.

Police have so far registered 10 FIRs against 180 named and 2,500 unnamed persons, arresting Khan, his aides and over 60 others.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also warned of strict action against rioters. Internet services remain suspended in the district to prevent the spread of inflammatory content.