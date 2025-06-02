Bulldozer clears burial ground encroaching government land in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Jun 2 (PTI) Authorities on Monday used a bulldozer to clear a burial ground that had come up on encroached government land in Alam Sarai village here over a decade ago, officials said.

The land had been under unauthorised occupation for the past 10 to 15 years and was being used as a burial ground, Tehsildar Dhirendra Singh.

Singh told reporters that the land was classified as barren government land and had been illegally encroached upon in the form of a graveyard.

Following a complaint, the matter was presented before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), who confirmed the land’s original status as government property.

“Based on the SDM’s orders, the land was cleared using a bulldozer today and restored to the gram samaj (village community). Its classification has been corrected in official records, and a report has been forwarded to the district magistrate,” Singh said. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV