Bulldozer plunges into gorge in Shimla, operator dies

Shimla, Aug 2 (PTI) A man allegedly died after killed after a bulldozer he was operating plunged into a deep gorge in Kumarsain, around 77 km away from Shimla, police said on Saturday.

Dinesh Kumar (54) who was from Mandi district was clearing debris from the National Highway-5 after a landslide.

While clearing the road, the land sank due to which dozer plunged into a deep gorge, killing him on the spot, they said.

A police team reached the spot as soon as it recieved the information and is taking out the body from the gorge. They said an investigation into the matter is underway. PTI COR SKY SKY