'Bulldozer revenge': 6 held for demolishing houses of man, his kin over elopement

Bharuch (Gujarat), Mar 25 (PTI) While governments resorting to 'bulldozer justice' has raised eyebrows, six villagers have been arrested here for allegedly demolishing the houses of a man and his relatives using a bulldozer as he was suspected of eloping with a married woman.

The accused, including members of the family of the woman, decided to vent out their anger using the bulldozer after suspecting that the man, who belongs to another community, had run away with her, Vedach police station inspector BM Chaudhary said.

The incident took place at Kareli village in Gujarat's Bharuch district on March 21.

On the night of March 21, the accused used a bulldozer to damage six houses belonging to the Fulmali community members, including that of the man, the official said.

The police subsequently registered an FIR against six persons, including the bulldozer driver. All the accused have been arrested, Chaudhary said.

The woman was visiting her parents in Anklav taluka of Anand district from where she and the man allegedly eloped, Chaudhary said.

Her parents have filed a complaint and the matter was being investigated by the Anand police, he said.

As per the complaint, the accused, including Hemant Padhiyar, Sunil Padhiyar, Balwant Padhiyar, Soham Padhiyar and Chirag Padhiyar, went to the man's house and asked his family members to produce him within two days, after accusing him of eloping with the woman.

At around 9 pm on March 21, the accused went with a bulldozer to the man's house and started razing its portions, including a shed and toilet blocks. They demolished parts of six houses in the area, as per the FIR.

The next day, the man's mother lodged a complaint at Vedach police station, after which the six persons were booked arrested, Chaudhary said.