Bulldozers out in MP: 10 meat shops, homes of three accused demolished in Ujjain, Bhopal

Bhopal/Ujjain, Dec 15 (PTI) Ten shops selling meat illegally in Ujjain and the Bhopal houses of three persons allegedly involved in the attack on a BJP functionary were bulldozed by the Madhya Pradesh administration, officials said on Friday.

The action in Ujjain came after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav asked authorities to clamp down on selling of meat in the open, they added.

The shops were demolished in Ujjain's Nagjhiri area during the day, an official said, adding that all those running such establishments without authorisation have been asked to down shutters or face action.

In Bhopal, the houses of three persons, identified as Farukh Raeen, Bilal and Aslam, were demolished, a local official said.

Raeen is the main accused in a case connected to the attack on BJP functionary Devendra Thakur following announcement of Assembly poll results of Bhopal Madhya seat, which was won by the Congress' Arif Masood.

Raeen and some others allegedly slashed Thakur's palm with a sword, the official said.

Raeen was arrested along with four others in the case and charged with attempt to murder. He has a total of 14 cases, including under the stringent National Security Act, against his name, the official added.

Raeen's name is also on the 'goonda list' of Bhopal's Habibganj police station, the official pointed out.

The houses of Raeen, Bilal and Aslam were demolished using bulldozers since they were constructed illegally on encroached land, he said. PTI MAS COR BNM BNM