Bulldozers will act against anyone encroaching on monuments, govt land: Adityanath

Lucknow, Dec 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said no one would be spared if they illegally encroach upon monuments, mythological sites or government land, asserting that bulldozers will act even if the offender is influential.

Addressing the state Assembly during a discussion on the supplementary budget, the chief minister said creating a secure environment for every citizen is the foremost priority of his government.

"Whoever encroaches upon any monument or mythological site, I will not spare them. If any mafia illegally occupies government land and turns it into a den of extortion or immoral activities, bulldozers will roll and no one can stop it," he said.

Adityanath said the change in the perception of Uttar Pradesh has been a result of improved law and order.

"A secure environment is essential for everyone. It is because of security that the outlook towards Uttar Pradesh has changed," he said.

Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP), Adityanath said if the advice being given by the opposition today was offered when they were in power, "perhaps the welfare of this state would also have been ensured".

"I would like to tell the SP members that about nine years ago, when they were sitting on the treasury benches and the BJP was in the opposition, had they given these sermons to their own leadership and the government of that time, the situation of the state would have been different," he said.

In a sharp political attack, the chief minister accused the SP of plunging the state into disorder.

"The SP became internally divided, chaotic and pushed the entire state into an identity crisis. Who was responsible for the anarchy it unleashed?" he asked.

Adityanath asserted that clear policies and a strong political will are necessary for economic growth.

"Whether it is an individual, the society or an institution -- the first requirement is security. There must be the rule of law and a sense of safety for everyone. Every daughter and every trader should feel secure -- this should be the first priority of any government," he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the security environment provided by his government, Adityanath said the people of Uttar Pradesh have responded through their electoral mandates.

"What we have done and what we have not done -- the people of Uttar Pradesh are giving the results and they will continue to do so. What matters is the perception within and outside the state -- before 2017 and after 2017," he said.

Adityanath claimed that Uttar Pradesh did not enjoy a good reputation before 2017 but now, people across the country acknowledge the improvement.

"Today, wherever people go, they hear that there is a strong security environment in Uttar Pradesh. There are no riots, no anarchy," he said.

Referring to the issue of justice, the chief minister targeted the previous SP regime in the state, alleging that it failed to deliver justice to one of its own party members.

"Your MLA Pooja Pal did not get justice because you lacked the courage. Bowing before the mafia was your compulsion. You could not deliver justice to a poor daughter in front of goons," he said.

The chief minister said justice under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government would not depend on political affiliation.

"Whether a daughter belongs to this side or that side, she will get justice in all circumstances," he asserted.

Adityanath said he has also promised giving security to SP MLA Vijma Yadav.

"This is not about a single member, not about supporters of the ruling party or the opposition. Every daughter, every trader and every citizen of the country must get a secure environment. This is the priority of this government," he added.

Adityanath said in order to break the backbone of the education mafia, his government has appointed retired DGP Prashant Kumar as the head of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC).

He alleged that the SP was responsible for Uttar Pradesh getting the "BIMARU" tag but asserted that there is no "policy paralysis" now and that is why the state is getting investments.

Uttar Pradesh has become a revenue-surplus state in the last five years and is a dream investment destination, Adityanath said.