Bullet fired during CISF practice session leaves farmer injured

Pilibhit (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) A 58-year-old farmer suffered a bullet injury on Sunday allegedly by a shot fired during a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) practice session near the collectorate premises here, police said.

According to the Kotwali police, 30 CISF soldiers from Banbasa of Uttarakhand were practising at the firing range in the Nagar Kotwali area when the incident occurred.

Shri Krishna was sitting outside his home near the firing range when he suddenly got shot in his thigh, police said, adding his family members alleged that the bullet came from the direction of the firing range.

The seriously injured farmer has been admitted to the Pilibhit Medical College.

CISF officials along local police inspected the spot.

City Kotwali's Inspector in-charge (SHO) Naresh Tyagi told reporters that the incident took place under suspicious circumstances during firing practice.

It is being investigated where the bullet actually came from, he said.

There was no immediate statement from the CISF.