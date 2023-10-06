Bullet-riddled body of youth found in UP's Saharanpur, family claims suicide

Saharanpur (UP),Oct 6 (PTI) A bullet-riddled body of a youth was found in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district with police on Friday saying his family has claimed he committed suicide as they objected to his affair with a girl.

Twenty-year-old Vipin, a resident of Khushhalipur village, used to work in Dehradun and came home three days ago, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

He left his house in anger on Thursday evening after his family members asked him not to meet the girl anymore, he added.

Jain said Vipin's body was found from a river near the power house under the Biharigarh police station area, adding a pistol was also recovered.

The deceased's family members had written to the police that their son committed suicide and they do not want any legal action, the SP said.

The body was later sent for post-mortem, he added. PTI COR CDN AS ZMN