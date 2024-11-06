Bullet train project: NHSRCL forms technical committee, ropes in two IITs to probe accident at Mahi

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has constituted a technical committee to investigate the collapse of a temporary structure at a construction site on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor in Gujarat's Anand district causing the death of three workers, sources said.

The four-member committee has a structural engineer from IIT Madras and a geotechnical expert from IIT Gandhinagar besides a design specialist and another structural engineer from NHSRCL and the project management consultancy group TCAP.

"The Committee will study the design aspects, execution strategy and safety measures taken at the construction site to find out the root cause of the accident," the source said.

"After getting into the technical aspects of the issue, it will suggest safety measures to be taken to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future," he added.

The Committee, according to sources, will give a report on its preliminary findings in 15 days and a final report in 30 days.

The NHSRCL officials say that besides the constitution of the committee for the unfortunate accident, the heads of working groups at all the construction sites across the corridor have been asked to put safety above everything.

"It is a very unfortunate incident and we will take all measures to get to the root of it. We have always given prominence to safety over other things and all the heads of the construction unit has been asked to review the safety measures and alert the Corporation in case of any loophone," an official said.

On November 10, 2024, a temporary structure of steel and concrete blocks being used for well foundation work fell down at Mahi river near Vadodara at the construction site of a bullet train project in which four labourers were trapped.

A rescue operation using cranes and excavators to remove the concrete blocks under which the victims were trapped were initiated in which one worker was saved while the rest three died. JP PTI AS AS