Bullet train project: Siemens consortium gets signalling, telecom system's contract

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited has awarded a contract to a consortium led by Dineshchandra R Agrawal (DRA) Infracon Private Limited, Siemens Limited and Siemens Mobility GmbH to install advanced signalling and telecommunication system for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is the implementing agency for the country's first high-speed rail project.

"The order valued at approximately Rs. 4,100 crores, includes Siemens Limited's share of Rs. 1,230 crore for the design, installation, and long-term maintenance of advanced signaling and telecommunications technologies," a press note from Siemens Limited said.

It added, "The project is expected to be executed over a period of 54 months, with Siemens providing 15 years of maintenance services, ensuring lifecycle reliability." The company stated that as part of the contract, it will implement European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2-based signalling and train control technologies, which are designed to support train operations at speeds up to 350 km/h, enable real-time train supervision, allow continuous wireless communication and centralise traffic management.

"As a consortium, we are proud to partner with National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, in the prestigious high-speed rail project. This project reflects our commitment to 'Make in India' and delivering technologies that promote sustainable and future-ready mobility," Sunil Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer, Siemens Limited, said.

ETCS Level 2 is a signalling standard which is currently operational in over 50 countries.