Bullied teenagers could display early, non-diagnosable signs of psychosis, study finds

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Bullied teenagers could exhibit higher chances of experiencing early stages of psychosis, a mental state characterised by being out of touch with reality, new study has found.

Researchers scanned the brains of nearly 500 bullied teenagers and found lower levels of the neurotransmitter glutamate in the region known to be crucial to regulate emotions, the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC). Glutamate, usually the most abundant neurotransmitter, is involved in wide-ranging functions, including moderating moods.

The researchers at the University of Tokyo, Japan, also used questionnaires to track bullying victimisation in these adolescents and employed formal psychiatric measurement methods to assess their experiences.

The team found that bullying was associated with the teenagers experiencing preclinical stages of psychosis. They explained that these symptoms "come close" to psychosis, but do not meet the full criteria for a clinical diagnosis of psychotic disorders. Some of these disorders include schizophrenia and the manic state of bipolar disorder.

"Studying these subclinical psychotic experiences is important for us to understand the early stages of psychotic disorders and for identifying individuals who may be at increased risk for developing a clinical psychotic illness later on," said Naohiro Okada, project associate professor at the University of Tokyo's International Research Center for Neurointelligence and lead author of the study published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

While changes in glutamate levels have been implicated in various psychiatric disorders, the researchers said that the link between these changes in the ACC in individuals displaying higher risks of developing psychosis and the effects of bullying in teenagers was unclear.

For measuring the levels of the neurotransmitter glutamate, the team used magnetic resonance spectroscopy, or MRS, a type of radiological imaging applied to depict brain structure and function.

They also measured glutamate levels at a later point, allowing them to assess changes over time, and compare these changes to experiences with bullying or lack thereof, as well as with any intention on the part of those experiencing bullying to seek help.

"First and foremost, anti-bullying programs in schools that focus on promoting positive social interactions and reducing aggressive behaviours are essential for their own sake and to reduce the risk of psychosis and its subclinical precursors.

"These programs can help create a safe and supportive environment for all students, reducing the likelihood of bullying and its negative consequences," said Okada.

Other potential interventions like counselling services, peer support groups and other mental health resources can help adolescents cope with the negative effects of bullying and develop resilience, he said.

While Okada's group has identified a potential target of pharmacological interventions, he added that non-pharmacological interventions such as psychotherapy or mindfulness-based interventions may also serve to target this neurotransmitter imbalance. PTI KRS SAR KRS