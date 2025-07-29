Bullock cart races represent glorious cultural heritage of rural Punjab: CM Mann

Ludhiana, Jul 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the bullock cart races are not just a source of entertainment but represent the glorious cultural heritage of rural Punjab.

He said that such races have been held in Punjab since ancient times and served as a living connection to our traditions and cultural identity.

Mann, according to an official statement, said that Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev also practiced farming with bullocks during his time in Kartarpur Sahib.

The chief minister said that the ban earlier on bullock cart races had not only disheartened lovers of traditional sports but also dealt a blow to our heritage.

Addressing a gathering in Mehma Singh Wala village in this district, Mann said that there had been growing demand from Punjabis to bring a new law so that these traditional games can be revived.

Mann said the Punjab Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2025 was unanimously passed in the state assembly on July 11.

The chief minister said this law will not only help in preserving indigenous animal breeds in Punjab but also pave the way for resuming bullock cart races.

He said this law now awaits the consent of the President of India.

Speaking about the new legislation, Mann explained its primary objective is to ensure safety measures for animals participating in sports, including veterinary supervision, safety standards, registration and documentation, and penalties for violations, so that no cruelty is inflicted upon voiceless animals.

The chief minister also announced that his government will explore possibilities of reviving pigeon flying competitions as well.

After the Bill was unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly earlier this month, Mann had called it a "historic" day and said the bullock cart races will now resume in the entire state.

It allows the resumption of bullock cart races in Punjab besides ensuring safety measures for animals taking part in sports.

Bullock cart race had not been taking place at Kila Raipur Sports Festival in Ludhiana district, popularly known as 'mini or rural Olympics'.

In 2014, the Supreme Court had banned these sports for being violative of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

"Considering the important role played by Bullock Cart Racing towards promoting the spirit of games and sports, and enriching the cultural heritage and tradition in the State of Punjab, which is also a great source to keep the Punjab's youth away from drug addiction and also to improve indigenous cattle breeds of Punjab, the government of Punjab has decided to exempt the conduct of Bullock Cart Racing in Punjab from the provision of the said Central Act 59 of 1960," according to the Bill passed by the Punjab Assembly.

Meanwhile, Mann while referring to the sports festival held at Kila Raipur village said the games, which began in 1933, are popularly known as "Mini Olympics" or "Rural Olympics".

Thanking the public for their overwhelming support in the government's war against drugs, the chief minister emphasized that drug abuse is not limited to one house or district, but it affects the entire state.

Talking about irrigation, Mann said only 21 per cent of agricultural land across the state was irrigated using canal water that when he assumed office, but that figure has today increased to 63 per cent.

The canal and river water is reaching the tail end villages of the state for the first time in history due to the government's effective efforts, he added.