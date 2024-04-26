Bullock carts, wheelchairs and more, people reach booths to vote in LS polls

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Three generations of a family and groom and brides lining up at polling stations and people reaching in bullock carts and centenarians in wheelchairs to vote. These were some of the snapshots of the Lok Sabha polls' second phase in 88 constituencies in 13 states and Union Territories. ** In Bengaluru, long queues were seen outside many restaurants after they offered dosas, laddus, coffee and other food items free of cost or at discounted rates to customers who cast their vote.

** A polling booth at Sivni village in Chhattisgarh's Kanker parliamentary constituency was decorated like a 'mandap' and displayed traditional marriage rituals. Decked-up in traditional attires, many brides and grooms reached polling stations in Kanker, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituencies to cast their votes.

** Women voters reached a polling station in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on a bullock cart and playing the 'dholak'.

** In Rajasthan's Kota-Bundi parliamentary constituency, 108-year-old Bhuri Bai, who was brought to the Gunjara polling booth in a wheelchair by her family members, cast her vote, while 102-year-old Haji Karamdin voted in Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir.

** A man, his son and granddaughters, representing three generations, reached a polling station at Sankand in Jalore to cast votes. They also took pictures at the selfie point in the booth.

** Google marked the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections with a colourful doodle on its homepage celebrating the inked index finger, which signals that a person has voted.

** There reports of poll boycott by villagers over issues such as lack of basic amenities and development works from Maharashtra's Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency, Uttar Pradesh's Mathura Lok Sabha constituency and Tripura's Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency.

** To promote traditional hand-woven silk clothing of Chamarajanagar district, eight women election officers wore specially designed sarees to polling stations. The sarees also sported "Chunavana Parva-Deshada Garva" (festival of election is the country's pride).

** BJP candidate Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana arrived on a motorcycle to cast her vote in Amravati PTI TEAM ANB ANB