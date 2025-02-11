Video: Bulls enter bus in Jaipur; smash windows, damage seats

Jaipur: Chaos unfolded in Jaipur's Harmada area when two bulls, engaged in a fierce fight, stormed into a parked bus, forcing the driver and the conductor to jump out of the vehicle to save their lives.

A purported video of the incident that occurred on Monday night at the Todi Mod Bus Stand on the Sikar-Jaipur highway surfaced online.

Traffic came to a halt in Jaipur after a bull entered a bus and smashed windows, prompting the driver and conductor to jump out of the vehicle and run for their lives. A video of the unusual incident which occurred on Monday night, has gone viral.#viralvideo #jaipur #rajasthan… pic.twitter.com/yJD0q2sQUX — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) February 11, 2025

According to eyewitnesses, one bull charged into the Jaipur City Transport Services Limited (JCTSL) bus while the other kept ramming its head on the door.

Startled passengers screamed in fear and jumped out of the exit door. In the video, the bus driver and the conductor could be seen jumping out of the door to save themselves.

The video further shows the bull smashing the windows of the bus and damaging seats.

The dramatic standoff lasted for about 30 minutes until residents intervened and managed to separate the bulls.

The Todi Mod depot control room of JCTSL said that no passengers were hurt.