Bulls steal the show at Alanganallur jallikattu, TN CM announces govt job for best tamer

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Jan 17 (PTI) The spirit of the traditional bull taming sport came to the fore at the renowned Jallikattu event at Alanganallur here on Saturday, with scores of ferocious bulls freezing the tamers by displaying their might.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who witnessed the popular sport at close quarters, announced a government job in the Animal Husbandry department to the best tamer who embraced the maximum number of bulls at the Jallikattu event, on a priority basis, indicating that this effort could go a long way in patronising Jallikattu.

Also, a sophisticated Jallikattu training and treatment centre will be established in Alanganallur at a cost of Rs 2 crore, he said.

“The Madurai soil is known for bravery. We become valorous by witnessing the world-famous Jallikattu. The strong bulls are the pride of Tamil Nadu,” the chief minister said.

“I hope this (announcements) will make you happy,” Stalin said after giving away gold rings to the tamers for displaying their valour and to bull owners whose animals defied the tamers with their ferocity and exited the arena without being subdued.

At least 14 people were injured during the event, and among them, 4 were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Earlier, a bull ran amok, causing panic among the crowd that had gathered to welcome the chief minister at the airport here. However, it was tied with a rope and taken away by its owners.

At the event, as the bulls shook their heads and stood firm, the tamers, mostly youth, circled around hoping to embrace the hump but couldn't advance, eventually leading to the bulls declared as winners.

A bull fell on a dauntless tamer who leapt on the bull and clashed its hump. For a few minutes the animal struggled to stand on its legs. Tamers who were around the bull shoved the animal from behind, enabling it to get up and run out of the Jallikattu arena. The man escaped without getting injured.

A bull belonging to AIADMK’s former state minister C Vijayabhaskar, another owned by actor Soori and Sri Lankan politician Senthil Thondaiman were among those that were unstoppable. They earned a gold coin each for their respective owners.

As many as 465 tamers participated in the final event for the Pongal 2026 season at Alanganallur, where nearly 1,000 bulls were unleashed from the 'Vaadi Vaasal' (entry point) into the arena during the day-long event.

State Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthi inaugurated the sport in the presence of Madurai District Collector Pravin Kumar and other senior officials.

Karthik of Karuppayurani, a neighbourhood in Madurai, who embraced 19 bulls was adjudged the best tamer and awarded a car as the first prize.

Abi Siddhar of Poovanthi village in Sivaganga district, won the second prize of a bike for subduing 17 bulls while Sridhar of Pasingapuram in Madurai who embraced 11 bulls won the third prize - an e-bike.

Balamurugan, whose bull had a free run as none dared to subdue it, received the first prize of a tractor. Bull owners Tamilselvan and Kennady won the second and third prize of a bike and e-bike, respectively, bringing to close the Jallikattu events for the Pongal 2026 season in the state.

The maiden Jallikattu for this year was held in Thachankurichi village in Pudukkottai district on January 3 in which about 600 bulls and 300 tamers participated.