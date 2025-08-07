'Bullying tactic': Left parties condemn imposition of tariffs on India by US

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Condemning the US's imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports as a "bullying tactic," Left parties on Thursday urged the Modi government to stand firm against US pressure and assert India's strategic autonomy.

In a statement issued here, the Politburo of the CPI(M) called the move arbitrary and dictatorial.

"...the Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly condemns the United States for imposing a 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports. This unilateral move is arbitrary, dictatorial and reflects the bullying tactics of the US administration," the CPI(M) said.

"The US and the EU are attempting to arm-twist countries like India for continuing trade relations with Russia, even as they themselves continue to trade with Russia," they said.

The Left party urged the government "to stand firm and resist succumbing to US pressure. The government must take immediate steps to protect the interests of Indian exporters who will be adversely affected by these tariff hikes".

"The CPI(M) calls upon all its units to immediately organise protests against US bullying and in defence of our country's economic sovereignty," they added.

In a statement, the Communist Party of India (CPI) said India should assert its strategic autonomy and commitment to multipolarity.

"This blatant weaponisation of trade relations is an attack on India's autonomy and a crude attempt to enforce an exclusionary and decadent US-led world order. Such actions are aimed at coercing independent nations into submission and undermining their right to pursue sovereign foreign and economic policies," CPI said.

The CPI said these latest developments reflect the deep unease in US policy circles about the irreversible rise of multipolarity and the growing confidence of emerging economies. Instead of accepting this reality, the United States continues to resort to threats and trade aggression to maintain its global hegemony.

"India must firmly assert its strategic autonomy and reject any external diktats on whom it engages with economically or politically," they said.

"India must reorient its priorities towards greater South-South solidarity, deepen cooperation with emerging economies, and contribute actively to building a democratic and multipolar global order," they said. All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), in a statement, said the "blatant bullying tactic is a direct assault on India's economic sovereignty and national dignity".

"The All India Forward Bloc urges the Government of India to reject this economic blackmail in the strongest terms and to stand firm against US pressure. Any capitulation will be viewed as a betrayal of our national interests and an affront to the memory of the countless freedom fighters who struggled for an India that is politically independent and economically self-reliant," they said.

Trump on Wednesday slapped an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods coming from India as a penalty for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil, a move that is likely to hit sectors such as textiles, marine and leather exports hard.

Trump signed an executive order - Addressing Threats to the US by the Government of the Russian Federation - imposing the additional tariff over and above the 25 per cent levy, which will take effect in 21 days.

After this order, the total tariff on Indian goods, barring a small exemption list, will be 50 per cent. PTI AO AO AMJ AMJ