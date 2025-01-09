Bundelkhand's water-scarcity 'transformation' to be shown at Maha Kumbh

Maha Kumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) Once desperately dry, the people of Bundelkhand region are now getting tap water in each home, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Thursday.

The transformation of the region will be displayed through an exhibition at the upcoming Maha Kumbh, it said.

Set across 40,000 square feet, the exhibition will highlight initiatives such as PM Awas, CM Awas, gram panchayat development, and solar energy adoption.

A digital corner will give the Maha Kumbh visitors real-time information about their villages' water, taps, and supply status.

The exhibition, 'Swachh Sujal Gaon', a brainchild of the Rural Water Supply and Namami Gange Department will be showcased from January 10 to February 26.

Themed 'Solution to Drinking Water: New Identity of My Village,' the initiative primarily highlights how Bundelkhand, once synonymous with water scarcity, now stands as a symbol of success in resolving the drinking water crisis, officials said.

The 47-day event will feature numerous programmes, offering a platform for rural women of Bundelkhand's Banda, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot to share their stories.

It is said there were no marriages in the region because of the lack of water. It is no more the case now.

According to the statement, women from Lalitpur and Mahoba will recount how access to clean water has improved their lives, and offset severe health issues like hair loss.

The exhibition will be mounted in Hindi, English, Bengali, Telugu, and Marathi.

The 'Swachh Sujal Gaon' will also feature a Digital Corner with interactive elements such as a digital screen and a gaming zone.

Expected to be visited by around 40 crore people from across the globe, Maha Kumbh will begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26. PTI ABN ABN VN VN