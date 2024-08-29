Bundi Municipal Council chairman suspended over charges of encroaching govt land

Kota (Rajasthan) Aug 29 (PTI) Bundi Municipal Council Chairman Madhu Nuwal was on Thursday suspended from her post over charges of encroaching government land by misusing her post and taking unfair benefits by conspiring with other staff of the council.

She was also suspended as war councillor following an order by Director and Joint Secretary of the Department of Local Self Government.

Nuwal refuted all charges against her, saying the land in question has never been under her name or her husband's name. She claimed that the charges against her and the suspension were an act of political vendetta by her rivals.

The order by the Department of Local Self Government said prima facie Nuwal, in conspiracy with staff members, was found to have misused her position as chairman, and encroached and occupied government land for unfair benefits.

Nuwal was given a notice to explain her position on the matter, and based on her response and the probe report by the Deputy Director (Regional), Department of Local Self Government, Kota, she was found to have misused her post, the order said.

The state government has decided to conduct a judicial inquiry into the matter and has sent the matter to the legal department accordingly, it said.

Since Nuwal is likely to influence the judicial inquiry while continuing in her post, the state government, exercising its powers under provisions of the Rajasthan Municipality Act, 2009, suspended her from the post of ward councillor and chairman with immediate effect, the order said.