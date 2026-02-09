Bundle of lies: Cong on UP Guv's address

Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) The Congress on Monday termed Governor Anandiben Patel's address to a joint sitting of both Houses of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature "a bundle of lies and false promises" made by the Yogi Adityanath government.

The fact that the Governor did not read the entire address, but only a few excerpts is proof that she could not keep reiterating the "BJP's lies and promises", Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' told reporters.

During her address, Patel highlighted the achievements of the state government, even as members of the Samajwadi Party (SP) protested inside and outside the House.

Patel's over 30-minute address was interrupted by chants of "Governor go back" and "Anti-reservation government will not work" by SP members, some of whom repeatedly came near the Speaker's dais.

Mishra said, "Most of the points and promises in the 55-page address have proven to be false claims by the BJP." "The Governor has been in her position in Uttar Pradesh for a considerable time and has witnessed the anti-people policies and deceptive propaganda of the BJP government. This is why she read a few excerpts from the address to fulfil the formality," she said.

The Congress leader further said that there was nothing new in the address that could be considered an achievement of the BJP government.

The claims made regarding law and order are false. Action is being taken based on caste and religion, crime has increased and corruption has increased 10 times. Despite lakhs of vacancies in the police department, the government is not recruiting and is busy praising itself, Mishra charged.

Despite government jobs being available, the BJP dispensation is not providing employment to youngsters and is instead resorting to outsourcing, thus playing with the lives and future of the state's youth, she alleged.

"The people of the state are fed up with the BJP government's lies. Even children now understand the BJP's empty rhetoric. Now, the BJP's departure in 2027 is certain," she said.