Bundles of currency notes recovered from heap of cow dung in Odisha

Balasore (Odisha) Nov 16 (PTI) In a raid by police teams from Hyderabad and Odisha, a huge amount of cash was recovered from a heap of cow dung at a village in Balasore district, an officer said on Saturday.

The recovery was made at Badamandaruni village under the Kamarda police station limits, he said.

A team of police officials from Hyderabad and Odisha reached the village and raided the house of the in-laws of accused Gopal Behera.

Gopal, who is absconding at present, worked in an agro-based company in Hyderabad and he had allegedly stolen more than Rs 20 lakhs from the company locker.

He allegedly sent the money to the village through his brother-in-law Rabindra Behera.

Acting on a complaint, a team of Hyderabad Police with Kamarda police raided Rabindra’s house and recovered a huge amount of money concealed in a heap of cow dung.

Kamarda police station IIC Premada Nayak said both Gopal and his brother-in-law Rabindra are absconding.

Still, one of their family members from the village has been detained, and an investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI CORR AAM AAM BDC