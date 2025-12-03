Bungalow caretaker kills friend after argument during 'liquor party'

Thane, Dec 3 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his 50-year-old friend following a heated argument between them during their "liquor party" in Yeoor area of Maharashtra's Thane city, leading to the arrest of the former, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at a bungalow in Yeoor, where accused Rajkumar Yadav (27) worked as a caretaker, they said.

"Yadav asked Bhanu Prasad Singh to visit the bungalow, where they planned to consume alcohol. Accordingly, Singh came there and they started drinking at night. Soon, a heated argument broke out between them. The situation escalated as both began hurling abuses at each other," an official of Vartaknagar police station said.

During the altercation, Yadav allegedly picked up the handle of a mop used for cleaning the floor, and struck Singh on the head. Singh collapsed and died on the spot, he said.

Following a tip-off, the police reached the spot and detained Yadav, and later place him under arrest on the charge of murder. His body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The bungalow where Yadav worked was owned by a local businessman, the police said. PTI COR NP