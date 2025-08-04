Bungalow in Surat stands as symbol of enduring friendship passed through four generations

Surat, Aug 4 (PTI) A bungalow named 'Maitri' in Surat city stands as a testament to a more than 80-year-old friendship between two families, a bond that began before Independence and has thrived across four generations.

The saga of friendship between Gunwant Desai and Bipin Desai dates back to the 1940s. It blossomed during their school days and endured the test of time.

"My father, Gunwant Desai, and his friend Bipin Desai lived in the Sagrampura area of Surat in the 1940s," reminisced 63-year-old Parimal, son of Gunwant Desai.

Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, both participated in the freedom struggle and were even imprisoned together, he recalled.

After graduating from an agricultural university in Pune, the friends returned to Surat and launched a joint agriculture and dairy business.

"They started their joint venture while living in a mud house in the Chanakyapuri area. The thought of separation or bringing in another business partner never crossed their minds," he added.

As their families grew, they decided to move into a larger home, together.

"In 1970, the two built this duplex bungalow with separate kitchens and bedrooms, but a shared drawing room where members of both families could gather, relax, and enjoy life together," said Parimal, now a real estate developer.

Gautam Desai (70), son of Bipin Desai, added, "The bond between our fathers was so strong that people often mistook them for brothers." This legacy of friendship has been passed down from fathers to sons, then to grandchildren, and now to great-grandchildren.

Gautam and Parimal share the same deep connection their fathers did. Similarly, Gautam’s son, Rahul, is close to Parimal’s son, Hardik.

Even the youngest generation continues the tradition.

"Rahul’s son Dwij, a class 10 student, and Hardik’s daughter Vyomi (4) share a special bond—she ties Rakhi on him every Rakshabandhan," said Parimal.

The families jointly run the Maitri Trust, established in 1990 by the two friends to promote Gandhian ideals.

The two pillars of this enduring bond passed away within a year of each other—Bipin Desai in 2012 at age 87, and Gunwant Desai in 2013 at age 88. Both had pledged to donate their bodies for medical research. PTI Cor PJT NSK