Bungalow No 5, Sunehri Bagh Road: LS House Committee offers Rahul Gandhi new residence

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is set to get a new residence with the House Committee offering him Bungalow No 5, Sunehri Bagh Road, sources said.

The buzz around the residence he is set to get gained traction after his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Bungalow No 5, Sunehri Bagh Road.

Parliamentary sources said that Gandhi has been offered the bungalow and a response is awaited from his end.

Since Gandhi became an MP, his residence had been 12, Tughlaq Lane. However, he had vacated that house after he was disqualified from Lok Sabha last year, following his conviction in a defamation case.

Gandhi then moved into the 10, Janpath residence of his mother Sonia Gandhi and has been living there even after his disqualification was revoked.

With Gandhi becoming the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, he is entitled to a Type 8 bungalow as he holds the rank of a Cabinet minister. PTI ASK KR NAB ASK SKY SKY