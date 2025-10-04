Bungalow renovated for Kejriwal may be converted into state guest house

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Delhi government is planning to convert the bungalow, which was renovated for Arvind Kejriwal when he was the chief minister and was at the centre of corruption allegations, into a state guest house featuring a cafeteria, senior government officials said on Saturday.

The bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines may soon house a canteen serving traditional cuisines, similar to those in other state Bhawans across the city. The facility would be open to the general public, they said.

According to a senior government official, the proposal includes building a parking space, a waiting hall and other amenities.

"The government is close to finalising a state guest house at this Bungalow No 6, which has been lying unoccupied as the former chief minister's residence. It will have a food outlet, parking space and other amenities," the government official said.

Just as in other state guest houses where officials and ministers who visit for meetings and training workshops stay there and pay for the rooms, the same will be done here. The final approval for this plan is yet to be given by higher authorities, the official said.

Currently, a staff of around 10 people is already there to maintain the bungalow, including daily sweeping, cleaning and running electrical equipment like refrigerators and air conditioners, the official said.

In the past few months, the Delhi government has floated several options for repurposing the accommodation, which came under intense scrutiny for its lavish renovation under Kejriwal's tenure as the chief minister.

The BJP had made it a big election issue, calling the house 'Sheesh Mahal' and had vowed that its chief minister will not stay there.

In 2022, the Delhi government's vigilance department initiated an inquiry, on the direction of Lt Governor VK Saxena, into allegations of "irregularities and cost escalation in renovation of the house" by PWD in the revamp of the existing house.

Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the matter on the complaint of the then Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, filed in December 2024 with Saxena. PTI SSM RT RT