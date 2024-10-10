Bungalow row: AAP shares pics of Delhi CM Atishi working amid packed cartons, slams BJP

New Delhi: The AAP on Thursday shared images showing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi signing files at her Kalkaji residence surrounded by packed cartons of her belongings, a day after the party claimed she was made to "forcibly vacate" the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in the national capital.

ये होता है जनता के लिए काम करने का जज़्बा 👏💯



BJP के LG दिल्ली की महिला मुख्यमंत्री @AtishiAAP जी का आवास छीनकर CM House से उनका सामान तो बाहर फिकवा सकते हैं लेकिन जनता की सेवा और काम करने के जज्बे को नहीं छीन सकते।



आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार तमाम बाधाओं और मुश्किलों से लड़ते हुए… pic.twitter.com/ZQ1lUgyD0a — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 10, 2024

Posting the images on X, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP, saying it cannot take away Atishi's commitment to work for the people of Delhi.

देख लो भाजपाइयों!



तुमने एक चुने हुए मुख्यमंत्री से उसका दिल्ली की जनता द्वारा दिया हुआ घर तो छीन लिया



लेकिन दिल्ली की जनता के लिए काम करने के जज़्बे को कैसे छीनोगे?



तुमने नवरात्रि में एक महिला मुख्यमंत्री का जो घर का सामान उनके घर से फिंकवाया वो भी देख लो और दिल्ली की जनता के… pic.twitter.com/r2Roq2LUga — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) October 10, 2024

He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "throwing away" a woman chief minister's belongings from her "residence" during the ongoing Navratri festival.

Addressing a press conference here, the Rajya Sabha MP accused the BJP of trying to "forcibly capture" the "chief minister's residence".

"This is a grave disrespect to an elected woman chief minister and the people of Delhi. A party that has been out of power in Delhi for 27 years is trying to capture the chief minister's house forcibly," Singh said.

He also alleged that Atishi's belongings were removed from the bungalow at the behest of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

Atishi, who lives in her Assembly constituency Kalkaji in south Delhi, was allotted the AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road after she was appointed a minister last year in the then Arvind Kejriwal government.

The AAP, the BJP, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the LG's office are engaged in a bitter blame game over the occupation of the Flagstaff Road bungalow.

The AAP has claimed that the bungalow was the chief minister's residence, which was properly vacated by Kejriwal and its keys were later handed over to his successor Atishi by PWD officials.

Sources in the LG's office, on the other hand, have claimed that the Flagstaff Road bungalow is not the chief minister's designated residence and it is not allotted to Atishi yet.

They have also said the bungalow will be handed over to the chief minister after preparing inventories of the items kept inside it for fresh allotment.

The BJP has accused the AAP and Kejriwal of trying to "illegally occupy" the bungalow by making Atishi move in without its proper handover and fresh allotment.