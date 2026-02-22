Bungalow watchman held, three others booked for Rs 15.50 lakh theft in Ambernath

Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) A security guard was arrested and three others booked for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 15.50 lakh from a bungalow in Ambernath in Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.

The theft took place in the Madhavbaug, Kalyan West home of a 72-year-old woman over a period of time between June 2024 and February 3 this year, the Shivaji Nagar police station official said.

"The accused took advantage of the access they had to the bungalow and stole gold, cash and sarees. When the woman found out, she approached police on February 20, after which a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for theft and other offences. The bungalow's security guard Bahadur Bhogta (30), hailing from Jharkhand, was arrested," he said.

Three of Bhogta's associates, including a woman, are on the run, the official added. PTI COR BNM