Bungee jumping to start in Sikkim during rural tourism meet

Gangtok, Mar 21 (PTI) To promote adventure tourism in Sikkim, bungee jumping will be started in the Himalayan state during the rural tourism meet, officials said on Friday.

The bungee jumping will be held at Singshore bridge in West Sikkim. Standing at an elevation of 100 metre and length of 240 metre the Singshore bridge is the highest suspension bridge in Sikkim, they said.

Sikkim Roads and Bridges minister N B Dahal visited Singshore bridge on Friday to inspect safety measures for bungee jumping, officials said.

This will be the first bungee jumping facility in Sikkim.

The Sikkim Rural Tourism Meet (SRTM) 2025 will be held from March 22 to 25 in Uttarey, West Sikkim, officials said.

SRTM 2025 will showcase rural Sikkim's culture, sustainable tourism, and adventure activities. Guests arriving at Bagdogra Airport will experience local hospitality at Rholu, South Sikkim, with accommodations in traditional homestays.

The event will feature business discussions, cultural performances, adventure sports like trekking, mountain biking, paragliding, and a musical performance by Sofiyum.

The event aims to boost rural tourism while promoting local crafts, organic products, and community involvement. PTI COR RG