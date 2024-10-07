Bureaucracy dominant, not clear who is running Rajasthan govt: Dotasra

Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) In a sharp attack on the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday claimed that bureaucracy was dominant and it was not clear who was running the government.

"I think bureaucracy has done black magic on the CM. He keeps roaming (visiting places) and keeps giving speeches. We do not have any objection but the people of Rajasthan have made him the CM, even if he was made through a slip of paper, he is the CM of all of us. He will have to work," he told reporters here.

"People are worried. Farmers, youth, unemployed, Dalits, everyone is unhappy. Give jobs to the youth. Put criminals in jail," Dotasra added.

The Congress leader alleged that no significant work has been accomplished in the past 10 months and MLAs and MPs are "sidelined".

"The youth are desperate for jobs, farmers are waiting for water and electricity," he said.

Dotasra also said that Chief Minister Sharma, who also holds the home portfolio, should convene a meeting with officials and direct them to maintain law and order.

He said that people are confused about who is running the government and the chief minister should make it clear through his functioning. PTI SDA IJT