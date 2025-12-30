Bureaucratic rejig: Lav Aggarwal appointed DGFT chief, Rabindra Kumar Agarwal to head FCI

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Lav Aggarwal was appointed as the chief of Directorate General of Foreign Trade as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Central government on Tuesday.

Aggrawal, a 1996 batch Indian Administrative Service officer (IAS) of Andhra Pradesh cadre, is currently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as Director General of Directorate General of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Rabindra Kumar Agarwal, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation, will be Chairman and Managing Director of Food Corporation of India.

He replaces incumbent Ashutosh Agnihotri, who has now been named as the new Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Srikant Nagulapalli, Additional Secretary in the Power Ministry, has been appointed as Director General of Hydrocarbons, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the order said.

Suchindra Misra, a 1992 batch Indian Defence Accounts Service officer, will be Special Secretary, Department of Commerce, it said.

Rakesh Gupta, Additional Secretary in the President's Secretariat, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Aneeta C Meshram, Additional Secretary in the Department of Fertilisers, has been moved to the President's Secretariat in place of Gupta.

Punjab cadre IAS officer Dilip Kumar will be Director General (Training), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Shyamal Misra has been named as Administrator (Digital Bharat Nidhi), Department of Telecommunications.

Caralyn Khongwar Deshmukh has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development; Sonal Mishra as Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Ministry of Labour and Employment, and Niranjan Kumar Sudhansu will be Additional Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the order said.

As many as 25 civil servants have been appointed to different Central government departments as part of the reshuffle.

Solomon Arokiaraj, Additional Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, has been named as Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved in-situ upgradation of two officers to the level of Special Secretary in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India.

Accordingly, Asit Gopal, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Textiles, will now be Special Secretary and Financial Advisor. The post held by Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Central Provident Fund Commissioner, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has been upgraded to the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India.

Besides them, 13 bureaucrats have been given in-situ upgradation to the level of Additional Secretary.

Mukesh Mangal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, will now be Additional Secretary in the same ministry.

Anita Karn, Joint Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the same department. PTI AKV AKV RUK RUK