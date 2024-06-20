Bureaucratic reshuffle in Arunachal, Kaling Tayeng new principal secy (Election)

Itanagar, Jun 20 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government carried out a bureaucratic reshuffle appointing Kaling Tayeng, a 1998 batch IAS officer as the Principal Secretary (Election), an official order said.

The order issued by Chief Secretary Dharmendra on Wednesday said Vivek Pandey has been appointed as Commissioner, Urban Affairs (Urban Development, Town Planning, Urban Local Bodies, Housing) replacing Pawan Kumar Sain.

Sain, who is also the Chief Electoral Officer, will be Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare. He will also hold the additional charge as Commissioner, Public Health Engineering & Water Supply replacing Audesh Kumar Singh.

Singh has been appointed as secretary to Chief Minister.

The order said Sadhana Deori has also been appointed as Secretary to Chief Minister in addition to her existing charges.

Education Commissioner Amjad Tak has been given the additional charge of Commissioner, Food & Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs.

Saugat Biwas has been appointed as Commissioner, Industries, Trade & Commerce, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Labour and Employment.

Yashpal Garg will replace Swapnil M Naik as Commissioner (Personnel). Naik has been given additional charge as Commissioner, Law, in addition to Secretary Vigilance in place of Principal Secretary, Kaling Tayeng.

IOFS officer Hage Tari will be Secretary, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary and Fisheries replacing Bidol Tayeng and Saugat Biswas respectively.

Secretary, IPR, Nyali Ete has been given additional charge of Secretary, Urban Affairs (Urban Development, Town Planning, Urban Local Bodies, Housing).

Taru Talo will replace Hage Tari as Secretary, Trade & Commerce.

Education Secretary Pige Ligu has been given additional charge of Secretary, Water Resources.

Sonal Swaroop has been appointed as Secretary Cooperation in place of Krishnan Kumar who has been appointed as Secretary, Health and Family Welfare.

Bullo Mamu has been appointed as Secretary, Industries, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship replacing Hage Tari.

IFS Ranphoa Ngowa has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Tirap, Changlang and Longding replacing Mimum Tayeng.

APCS officer Duly Kamduk has been appointed as Secretary, Education and SPD, ISSE, in place of Pige Ligu.

In addition to her existing charges, Sumedha Yadav has been appointed as Secretary, Science & Technology, upon superannuation of Repo Ronya, the order said. PTI COR RG