Bureaucratic reshuffle in Bihar, Mayank Warwade appointed as Patna division commissioner

Patna, Aug 11 (PTI) The Bihar government on Sunday undertook an administrative reshuffle by transferring or giving additional charges to several IAS officers posted in various departments.

According to a notification issued by the general administration department, Patna's Commissioner Kumar Ravi, a 2005-batch IAS officer, has been transferred to the Chief Minister Secretariat as secretary.

Mayank Warwade, currently the commissioner of the Magadh Division, will replace Ravi.

Magistrate (Gaya) Thyagarajan S M, the 2011-batch IAS officer, has been given the additional charge of Magadh Division as its commissioner.

Rural Development Department Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pal has been assigned additional charge of Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd as its chairman-cum-managing director till further arrangement.

According to the notification, Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC) Secretary Bandana Preyashi, has been entrusted with the responsibility of the Industries department.

The government also gave its clearance to Sandeep Poundrik, the 1993-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, for central deputation.

He was posted as additional chief secretary of the Industries department.