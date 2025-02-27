Bureaucratic reshuffle in Delhi: IAS officer Madhu Singh Teotia appointed as Secretary to CM

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) In the first major bureaucratic reshuffle under the new BJP government in Delhi, 2008-batch IAS officer Madhu Rani Teotia was appointed as Secretary to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday.

The reshuffle was carried out by the Services Department under Lt Governor VK Saxena.

Teotia had previously served as Additional Chief Executive Officer at the National Health Authority under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A transfer order issued by the Services Department of the Delhi government stated that 2011-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officers Sandeep Kumar Singh and Ravi Jha would serve as Special Secretaries to the Chief Minister.

Jha is currently serving as the Excise Commissioner of Delhi, while Singh, who is posted outside, will join the Delhi government after serving as the Private Secretary to the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism.

According to the order, 2007-batch IAS officer Azimul Haque was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Waqf Board, while the additional charge of Member (Administration) in the Delhi Jal Board was handed over to 2014-batch officer Sachin Rana.

Haque had previously served as Member (Administration) in the DJB while holding the additional charge of the Delhi Waqf Board.

Rana had been posted as Additional Chief Executive Officer in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi, ending the decade-long rule of the AAP, by winning 48 of the 70 Assembly seats in the elections held on February 5.