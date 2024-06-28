Burger King murder: Delhi Police makes first arrest

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday said it has made its first arrest in connection with the recent murder of a man at a food outlet in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden.

The arrested accused is the one who allegedly brought the two shooters in his vehicle at the spot to commit the murder, a senior police officer said.

The accused is being further interrogated, he added.

Aman Joon (26), hailing from Haryana was shot dead by two gangsters while he was sitting with a woman inside a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden's J Block on June 18, according to police.

The victim had suffered 38 gunshot wounds, the police had said.

Joon's killing was an outcome of a gang war between jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan, they had said.

The officer said that three other suspects, the woman who accompanied Joon and the two shooters, are still at large.