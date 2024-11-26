Burglar arrested for looting valuables worth over Rs 12 lakh in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly looting jewellery and valuables worth over Rs 12 lakh in Jahangirpuri area of Delhi's northwest, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The burglary occurred on November 18 at a residence in Adarsh Nagar. The complainant reported that his first-floor room was found ransacked, and jewellery and other valuables were stolen, police said.

An FIR was registered and later a team apprehended one Farid from Jahangirpuri area.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and disclosed that he had sold part of the loot to a jeweller, the officer said.

The jeweller was questioned and the many items were recovered from his possession. "We have started further investigation into the matter," said the police officer. PTI BM BM SKY SKY