Burglar arrested in Delhi's Sarita Vihar, stolen articles worth Rs 13 lakh recovered

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) A 32-year-old burglar has been arrested from southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area and stolen articles worth Rs 13 lakh have been recovered from his possession, police on Friday said.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Saidul of Sarita Vihar area, had been involved in 15 criminal cases previously, they said.

"On November 16, a complaint was received at the Jamia Nagar police station by a woman that she went to an outstation to attend a wedding programme and when they returned, she found theft of valuables items," said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

Yadav said that an FIR was registered at the Jamia Nagar police station following the complaint and an investigation was taken up.

The CCTV footage of the incident was analysed, said Yadav, adding the police later identified the accused and laid a trap and arrested him.

The accused revealed during the course of the interrogation that he is a drug addict and he used to roam in the residential flats along with his other associates in search of a target for house burglary, police said.

"The accused mostly select their targets in afternoon when the residents go outside the house and execute their plan in the night hours. With the arrest of the accused, two cases got worked-out and he had been involved in 15 criminal cases of house burglary, theft and the Arms Act. Further investigation against the accused has been started," said the Special CP.

Yadav added that the police have recovered five laptops, 60 grams gold jewellery, 11 mobile phones, 15 wrist watches, bridal clothes, other expensive items, one motorcycle and tools used in commission of the crime. PTI BM AS BM AS AS