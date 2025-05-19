Burglar held in Haryana's Sonipat while having food at dhaba with girlfriend

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) A burglar involved in a daylight robbery case in Ahmedabad was nabbed when he was having a meal with his girlfriend at a dhaba in Sonipat, police said on Monday.

Ghaziabad native Bharat was traced by the Delhi Police through his girlfriend's mobile location and social media account, an officer said.

"Two co-accused, Chand and Sanjeev, were earlier arrested by the Gujarat Police. However, Bharat remained at large despite sustained efforts," said the officer. The arrest was made in connection with the theft of gold and cash worth Rs 30 lakh, a matter which was lodged at Ahmedabad's Navrangpura Police Station.

Bharat's location was ultimately tracked down through his mobile data linked to a Dehradun number and his girlfriend's number.

"On May 17, 2025, Bharat was arrested during a raid at a dhaba in Sonipat. Upon interrogation, he confessed to the crime and led the team to his Ghaziabad residence, where gold jewellery worth Rs 7.5 lakh was recovered, hidden in a pot," said the officer.

Bharat revealed that he, along with three others -- Aarif, Chand, and Sanjeev -- had travelled to Ahmedabad in a car and burgled a locked flat in Navrangpura on April 26.

After the crime, they returned to Ghaziabad and divided the stolen valuables.

According to police, Bharat is a habitual offender and has been involved in at least eight cases across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, relating to armed robberies and violations under the NDPS Act. PTI BM BM VN VN