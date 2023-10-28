Burglar held in Mumbai; Cops detect 13 cases

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) A 38-year-old burglar has been arrested with the Mumbai Police claiming to have solved 13 cases registered against him in various areas and recovered gold and other valuables worth over Rs 22 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The accused, Deepak alias Ramgopal Vaishya, has had 17 cases registered against him, he said.

The official said Vaishya used to target the localities in slum areas where CCTV cameras are not installed.

"After burglary, he used to spend money on gambling and for buying expensive clothes," he said.

Recently, Vaishya targeted a welfare society in suburban Andheri and decamped with valuables. He was nabbed after analysing technical evidence, the official added.

A case has been registered under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA NSK