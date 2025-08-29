Burglar nabbed in Delhi’s Shahdara; accomplice on the run

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly committing a daylight burglary by posing as a saree seller in Delhi’s Shahdara, police said on Friday.

On August 19, Md Salman and Suhail allegedly stole jewellery from the house located in MS Park, they said, adding that while Salman was arrested in the intervening night of August 22-23, his accomplice is absconding.

A PCR call was received at MS Park police station on August 19 reporting a burglary at a house and a case was registered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Parshant Gautam said.

CCTV footage helped identify the accused and the scooter used by them. The vehicle was later found to be registered in the name of Ravish, a resident of Ghaziabad, the police said.

Subsequently, Salman, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, was arrested from Sundar Nagri and the scooter used in the crime was seized from his possession, they said.

During interrogation, Salman revealed that he lives in a rented house in Sundar Nagri and earns a living by selling sarees and suits door-to-door.

According to the police, he has no previous criminal record.

Further investigation revealed that Suhail is the elder brother of Ravish and has a criminal history, the DCP said.

About three to four months ago, Salman befriended Suhail through Ravish and got involved in the burglary, they said.

Suhail never stayed at one place and frequently shifted between Sundar Nagri and Pasonda, Salman told police.

Raids were conducted at Suhail’s suspected hideouts in Sundar Nagri, Pasonda and Dasna, Ghaziabad but he remains at large, the police said, adding that efforts are on to trace him. PTI SSJ SHS NB