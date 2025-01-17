Burglar shot, arrested in Karnataka's Vijayapura after robbery spree

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Jan 17 (PTI) A burglar from Madhya Pradesh was shot and apprehended here, police said on Friday.

Identified as Mahesh, the suspected robber was among a four-member gang believed to have been involved in housebreaking incidents in Vijayapura city for the past week, police added.

"There have been theft incidents in Vijayapura District. Thieves have been going to houses, threatening residents with weapons, and stealing from them. Three FIRs have been filed," said Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi.

He said the gang attacked a family, assaulted the husband, and snatched the gold chain from his wife.

For the past week, the police have been searching for them.

On Thursday, the police spotted them at Kanakadasa Layout. They entered a house, and the family raised an alarm, shouting and notifying the police.

"The four thieves tried to escape on a bike. Two robbers fell near a weighing bridge, and one of them was injured. Later, they escaped.

"At around 5 am today (Friday), the police spotted the injured at Spandana Hospital with a weapon. When he tried to attack the police team, our officer fired at him, but he managed to escape due to the darkness," Nimbargi said.

He added that due to his injuries, Mahesh fell into a field nearby. Police later admitted him to a hospital.

"His name is Mahesh, and he is from Madhya Pradesh. The other three are absconding," Nimbargi said.

In the past two days, the state witnessed two major robberies.

A bike-borne armed robbers shot dead two security guards before decamping with Rs 93 lakh cash meant for filling an ATM in the district headquarters town of Bidar on Thursday, police said.

On Friday, a gang of armed robbers looted valuables estimated between Rs 10 and 12 crore from the Sahakari Sangh Bank in Kotekar, Mangaluru, police said.