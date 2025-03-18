Burglar who broke into BJP MP’s house in Hyderabad held

Hyderabad, Mar 18 (PTI) A 48-year-old man, who broke into the house of Mahabubnagar MP and BJP leader DK Aruna’s residence here, was apprehended on Tuesday, police said.

The accused, a native of Uttarakhand, had come to Hyderabad in February to commit property offences and make money. As part of his plan, he was moving around the posh locality of Jubilee Hills, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) SM Vijay Kumar told PTI Videos.

Following his modus operandi, he randomly selected the MP’s house, the DCP added. He was caught on camera breaking into the MP’s house in the early hours of March 16.

The accused scaled the house’s compound, broke the windshield of the kitchen window, and roamed around inside for an hour, attempting to steal cash. However, as he could not find any cash, he left the house, the official said.

The MP’s driver lodged a complaint with the police, stating that after checking CCTV footage, it was found that an unknown person wearing a mask entered the premises by scaling the wall.

The person entered the kitchen on the first floor by breaking the window glass, cut the CCTV wires, and stayed inside before fleeing.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at Jubilee Hills Police Station. Police formed eight teams to apprehend the accused. After checking CCTV cameras and gathering specific information, the police arrested the accused on Tuesday.

The accused had been involved in similar offences in Delhi, police added.