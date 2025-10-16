Burglars attack elderly couple, loot gold, cash in Beed village

Beed, Oct 16 (PTI) Unidentified burglars broke into the homes of two farmers in the early hours of Thursday and looted gold and cash after brutally assaulting an elderly couple in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said.

The incident took place near Aranvihira village in Ashti tehsil, an official said.

"Robbers entered the houses of farmers Navanath Jadhav and Raosaheb Jadhav. They stole three tolas of gold and Rs 13,000 cash. They also assaulted Navanath Jadhav and his wife Sheubai, who suffered a severe ear injury when robbers pulled off her earrings forcefully. The couple have been admitted to the district hospital in Ahilyanagar," the official said.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons and all efforts are being taken to trace and arrest them, Ambhora police station assistant inspector Mangesh Salve said.

"The area is remote and has no access to a motorable road. Fingerprint experts and a dog squad have been deployed to solve the case," Salve added.

Meanwhile, village sarpanch Annasaheb Shirsath has demanded immediate action from authorities since the region is already reeling under leopard attacks. PTI COR BNM