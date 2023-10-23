Burglars cut ATM in Delhi's Palam, steal cash

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) A group of burglars stole at least Rs 21 lakh after cutting a Punjab National Bank ATM in southwest Delhi's Palam, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

They said they received a PCR call around 4.40 am about tampering with the PNB's ATM installed at Manglapuri.

On inquiry, it was found that the burglars came in a vehicle and cut the ATM and stole about Rs 21 lakh.

The Delhi Police has registered a case under section 380 (theft in a building) and 457 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at the Palam Village police station.

Further investigation is underway, the police said. PTI ALK TIR TIR