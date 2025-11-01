Burglars decamp with jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh from shop in Jharkhand

Sahibganj, Nov 1 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted jewellery worth around Rs 8 lakh from a shop in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Tinpahar police station area when they broke the shutter of the shop, a police officer said.

“The shopkeeper came to open his shop on Saturday morning to find the shutter broken and the jewellery stolen. He has claimed that gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh have been looted,” Tinpahar police station officer-in-charge, Mrityunjay Kumar Pandey, told PTI.

An investigation is underway, he said. PTI ANB RBT