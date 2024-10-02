Burglars gang rape woman after looting ornaments in Bhubaneswar flat

Bhubaneswar, Oct 2 (PTI) Two burglars allegedly gang-raped a woman in her flat here after looting her ornaments at knife-point, police said on Wednesday.

Police have detained two persons in connection with the incident, and an investigation is ongoing.

The attack took place around 2 am on Monday in the city’s Maitri Vihar area, where the woman was with her two-year-old daughter, police said, adding that there was no male member present in the flat when the incident took place.

Police said the burglars might have accessed the building using bamboo poles.

According to the complaint, the burglars first looted her ornaments and mobile phone at knife-point. Then they allegedly gang-raped the woman by threatening that they would kill her daughter if she shouted for help.

The woman, who works for a private company, had moved into the flat only 10 days ago, police added.

Due to the lack of CCTV cameras in the apartment, authorities are seeking clues from nearby surveillance footage. PTI AAM AAM MNB