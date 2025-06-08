Burglars loot gold, silver worth Rs 70 lakh from jewellery shop in Punjab

Kapurthala(Punjab), Jun 8 (PTI) Five burglars made off with gold and silver worth Rs 70 lakh from a jewellery shop in Sarafan Bazar here on Sunday morning, police said.

The burglars, who came in a car, allegedly handcuffed the security guard of the shop and then broke open the locks, they said.

They took away gold and silver worth Rs 70 lakh, said the shop owner.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Deep Karan Singh and other police officials reached the spot. An investigation into the robbery was underway, they said. PTI COR CHS SKY SKY