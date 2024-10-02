Burglars rape woman after looting ornaments in Bhubaneswar, three arrested

Bhubaneswar, Oct 2 (PTI) Two burglars allegedly raped a 29-year-old woman in her flat in Bhubaneswar after looting her ornaments, police said on Wednesday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the theft and gang rape.

The woman was staying with her two-year-old daughter at her flat in Nila Madhaba Nibash, a Biju Pakka Ghara multi-storied building allotted for displaced slum dwellers.

The woman, who works for a private company, had moved into the flat only 10 days ago.

Speaking to reporters, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh said while two of the accused persons entered the flat through the balcony and committed the theft and gang rape, another person, an autorickshaw driver associate of theirs, waited outside to keep a watch.

Though the incident took place on Sunday night, it came to light after the woman lodged a police complaint on Tuesday.

She alleged that two masked robbers first looted valuables from her house and then took turns to rape her by holding her child at knife-point.

The commissioner said that as per preliminary investigation, the miscreants had a day before the burglary stolen a mobile phone from the victim's flat. They planned to commit burglary after finding that the door of the balcony remained open.

He said the police have seized mobile phones and a knife from the accused persons. Both the accused persons had earlier been in jail.

The CP said identification of the accused was a challenge as there was no CCTV footage in the apartment.