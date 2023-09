Thane, Sep 30 (PTI) Unidentified persons burgled a bar located in Wagle Estate area in Thane city of Maharashtra and fled with Rs 45,240, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an official said.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Nobody has been arrested so far. PTI COR NSK